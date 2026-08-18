EU URGES ISRAEL TO COMPLY WITH INTERNATIONAL LAW AFTER BEN-GVIRS REMARKS ON KILLING GAZANS

EU urges Israel to comply with international law after Ben-Gvir's remarks on killing Gazans

The European Commission on Tuesday called on Israel to comply with international law following far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's remarks advocating the killing of dozens of Palestinians in Gaza every night.

"The EU expects Israel to comply with all its obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law," spokesperson Anitta Hipper said during the European Commission's press briefing in Brussels.

She noted that the protection of civilians needs to be ensured at all times.

"I would also like to recall that we have a proposal currently in the Council to include Ben-Gvir on the sanctions list under the global human rights sanctions regime," Hipper added.

Ben-Gvir recently called for stepped-up airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and for Israel to kill "30 to 40" Palestinians a day, while also renewing calls to resettle Israelis in the Palestinian enclave at the expense of the indigenous population.