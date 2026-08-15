News Sports World Cup winner Ferran Torres relishing 'new adventure' with PSG

World Cup winner Ferran Torres relishing 'new adventure' with PSG

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Ferran Torres expressed excitement for a "new adventure," stating his ambition to keep the French champions' trophy-winning momentum going.

New Paris Saint-Germain signing Ferran Torres is looking forward to a "new adventure" and hopes to be able to maintain the club's successful run of winning silverware.



The back-to-back Champions League winners have added the 26-year-old forward, who scored the only goal in Spain's World Cup final triumph last month, for a reported fee of £58 million on a five-year deal from Barcelona.



Torres will be reunited with his former Spain boss Luis Enrique, who since moving to the French capital has won the Champions League twice, three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupes de France and two UEFA Super Cups.



"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain," Torres told the club's website on Saturday.



"I'd like to thank president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, (sporting advisor) Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique for giving me the opportunity to join the team, which I hope to help win as many trophies as possible."



Enrique is not short of attacking options and Torres' arrival will increase speculation over the future of winger Bradley Barcola, who is a long-term target for Liverpool.



"I'm happy, of course. We're always open to opportunities to strengthen our squad. Ferran is a world-class player who can play in any attacking position," Enrique told a press conference.



"We appreciate his mentality. Together with the president and Luis Campos, we're continuing to work on strengthening our team and finding players who will best suit what we need.



"To keep winning, we have to make tough decisions. New players bring a different energy to the team. It's very important to make changes."



Enrique has overseen an unprecedented period of success at PSG and on Sunday will attempt to lift his fourth Trophée de Champions since arriving in 2023 in a clash against Lens, the French Cup winners.



"The sort of period we're going through right now usually doesn't last very long but we want to keep going," he added.



"We've got a young squad, and we're ambitious. For me, the key is to play football the way we do. It's difficult, but it's appealing and motivating for the players.



"Tomorrow, we're going to play one of the toughest matches you can play domestically.



"We're not in our usual physical and technical shape, but we're aiming to win this game."









