PSG sign World Cup winner Ferran Torres from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have signed Spain international Ferran Torres from Barcelona on a contract running until 2031, the French champions announced Saturday.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner will wear the No. 9 shirt for the Paris club.

"I'm delighted to be beginning a new adventure at such an ambitious club as Paris Saint-Germain," Torres said.

He thanked PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting adviser Luis Campos and head coach Luis Enrique for the opportunity, saying he hoped to help the club "win as many trophies as possible."

Torres joins PSG after spending more than four years with Barcelona, where he scored 65 goals in 207 appearances.

He won three La Liga titles, the Copa del Rey and two Spanish Super Cups during his time with the Catalan club.

The forward began his senior career at Valencia before joining Manchester City in 2020, winning the English Premier League and League Cup under Pep Guardiola.

He moved to Barcelona during the 2021-22 season after scoring 16 goals in 43 appearances for City.

Torres has also earned 65 caps for Spain and was part of the squads that won the UEFA Nations League in 2023 and EURO 2024.

He played a key role in Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph in North America, scoring the extra-time winner against Argentina in the final as La Roja secured their second world title.

The move reunites Torres with Luis Enrique, who handed him his senior international debut for Spain against Germany in 2020.





