Sudanese army says it shot down 'hostile' drone in North Kordofan

The Sudanese army said Saturday it shot down a drone operated in North Kordofan state amid clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The army said its forces downed the FH-95 "hostile drone" in the Jabra al-Sheikh area.

It did not identify the party operating the drone, but it comes amid intensified fighting between the army and the RSF in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

The army said Thursday that it had repelled an RSF attack on Jabra al-Sheikh, inflicting heavy losses on the paramilitary group.

The army and the RSF have been fighting in three Kordofan states since October 2025.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023 -- a war that has killed tens of thousands and displaced nearly 13 million, according to UN and international estimates.





