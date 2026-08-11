PSG 'want to win everything', says Luis Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique says the European champions "want to win everything" this season, ahead of their first chance of silverware in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup final against Aston Villa.

PSG secured their second straight Champions League title last term, as well as a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 crown, the UEFA Super Cup, the French Champions' Trophy and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Luis Enrique's side get their new campaign under way in Salzburg against Europa League winners Villa.

"We have to show what our level is and that has to be shown on the pitch," the Spaniard told reporters.

"We want to win everything and, if you look at history, it's hard to win all the time. But that's what we want to aim for."

PSG won the Super Cup 12 months ago with a penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham.

They have a strong recent record against English opposition, including beating Aston Villa in a dramatic Champions League quarter-final in 2024-2025.

"It's difficult to ascertain how they'll be after seeing only a few pre-season games," Luis Enrique said of facing Unai Emery's side.

"We'll see what sort of game it will be and what condition both sides will be in.

"Each opponent we've faced over the last few years have shown how dangerous they can be. We're happy about how we were able to play. Our aim is to prove how unpredictable we can be."

Paris have taken a strong squad to Austria, including winger Bradley Barcola who has been heavily linked with a possible move to Liverpool.

There is no place for recent signing Lucas Digne, though, just two days after the France left-back departed Villa Park to rejoin PSG.

"We shared a big hug yesterday. He congratulated me on all that I've accomplished at the club and I did the same to him," said captain Marquinhos, who was Digne's teammate during the France international's first stint at the Parc des Princes from 2013-2016.

"He's had a long journey back, but I'm so happy he's back. I'm really happy he's here. He's a good guy and a good friend."







