FIFA leadership reaffirms support for Infantino after crisis meeting in Morocco

FIFA's senior leadership reaffirmed their backing for President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday following a crisis meeting in Rabat, Morocco, as the world football body sought to contain fallout from a now-withdrawn $20 billion proposal to sell off World Cup commercial rights.

In a statement, FIFA said Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and members of the FIFA Management Board "reaffirmed their full support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino," while Infantino reiterated his support for the secretary general and FIFA administration.

"FIFA's top management is fully confident that the outcomes of today's meeting will strengthen FIFA's governance, help restore confidence in the organization and enable us to prepare for the major events and challenges ahead in a united and transparent manner while continuing our mission to develop the game around the world," the statement said.

The meeting addressed the controversial proposal, under which FIFA had explored selling commercial and operational rights to the World Cup before withdrawing the plan after widespread criticism.

FIFA said "mistakes made were acknowledged," adding that "it was not the intention for the FIFA Council and FIFA Member Associations to feel excluded from the process and that the process should have been handled differently."

The governing body said a separate letter apologizing for the errors had been sent to FIFA Council members and national associations and that a review would be conducted with findings presented at the council's next scheduled meeting.

FIFA added that the proposal "is now off the table" and said it "will no longer tolerate any attacks on its integrity, good governance and due process and will take all necessary measures to protect and safeguard its name and reputation."



