US to use military, economic, diplomatic tools to end Iran war: Vance

The US will use military, economic and diplomatic tools to bring the Iran conflict to a resolution, Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with Fox News Wednesday.

Asked about the setbacks in negotiations with Iran, Vance cited two factors: "Number one, the Iranians are extraordinarily difficult people. Number two, they have a fractured system."

"There are people within their system that want the war to be over and there are also people in their system that are crazy radicals who want the war to continue," he said.

"Our job is to navigate through that and get the best outcome for the American people and for the President of the United States as well."

Vance expressed hope for a settlement of the conflict, but said "it's going to be messy and its gonna take some time to get there—but we'll land," adding that the oil prices will "come down and stay down."

"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and the United States will be in a stronger position," he said.

"But we're going to use all the tools that we have—military, economic, diplomatic—to make sure we bring this thing to the right resolution," Vance said.

His remarks come amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following recent military confrontations between the US and Iran.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would rather reach a deal with Iran than resort to military action while warning that the use of force remains an option if diplomacy fails.

"I'd rather make a deal because I don't want to kill people," Trump said at an event in Las Vegas.

On June 18, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement and launched negotiations toward a final deal before the talks stalled over disagreements on guarantees for security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, tensions escalated again as the US carried out strikes inside Iran, while Tehran responded by targeting what it described as US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, particularly Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.



