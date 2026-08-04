Iran says Hormuz talks with Oman continue 'positively'

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tuesday that Tehran's talks with Oman on the Strait of Hormuz continue "positively."

"The talks so far have been assessed positively at both the technical and political levels.

"Iran is trying to develop the necessary mechanisms for future arrangements for managing shipping traffic in this strategic passage, in cooperation with Oman," Baqaei told Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB. The outcomes of the talks "will be announced once they have concluded."

The negotiations focus on defining safe inbound and outbound shipping lanes that "safeguard the sovereign rights of both countries while taking into account the national security considerations of Iran and Oman," Baqaei added.



