News Sports Trossard set to join Besiktas as Arsenal agree deal with Turkish club

Trossard set to join Besiktas as Arsenal agree deal with Turkish club

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sell winger Leandro Trossard to Turkish club Beşiktaş, bringing an end to the 31-year-old’s three-and-a-half-year tenure at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell Leandro Trossard to Besiktas, paving the way for the 31-year-old to depart after three and a half years at the Emirates Stadium.



The Belgium international, who moved to north London from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023, played a key role in helping Mikel Arteta's side end a 22-year wait for the Premier League title last season.



He scored six times in 31 league appearances, including the late winner in a crucial victory over West Ham United in May.



His final game for the club came in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, setting up Kai Havertz's early goal in a 1-1 draw in Budapest before the Gunners lost on penalties.



Trossard is yet to agree personal terms with the Turkish side but both clubs have confirmed that a deal has been struck.



Arsenal said in a social media post: "We have reached an agreement with Besiktas for the permanent transfer of Leandro Trossard.



"We will provide a further update once the transfer has been completed."



The Turkish side said in a statement on their website: "Negotiations have commenced with professional football player Leandro Trossard and his club Arsenal regarding his permanent transfer."



Trossard played 174 times in all competitions for the club, scoring 36 goals.



He moved from the Amex Stadium in the January of the 2022-23 season with the club having mounted a surprise title challenge, scoring once in 22 games during the remainder of the campaign as the team were pipped to the crown by Manchester City.



Two further runners-up finishes followed before the club finally ended their long title drought in May.



Trossard's winner at the London Stadium on May 10 will be remembered as perhaps his most crucial contribution to the side, finishing into the bottom corner from Martin Odegaard's pass in the 83rd minute just as it looked like two points were about to slip away to allow City back into the title race.



The game ended in controversy when VAR intervened to deny the Hammers a stoppage-time equaliser.







