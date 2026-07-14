Lakers sign Ziaire Williams to 1-year, $3M deal

The Los Angeles Lakers filled out their roster on Monday, signing small forward Ziaire Williams ⁠to a ⁠one-year, $3 million deal, multiple outlets reported.

Williams is reuniting with Bronny James, ⁠who he played alongside at California high school Sierra Canyon.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Grizzlies, Williams is a career 8.7 ppg ⁠scorer, though ⁠he averaged a career high 10.2 points last season for the Nets, his second season in Brooklyn after three seasons in Memphis.

The Williams ⁠signing leaves the Lakers at the roster maximum of 15 players, though ESPN reports Los Angeles is still pursuing Jonathan Kuminga, ⁠who ‌could be ‌acquired via a ⁠sign-and-trade deal ‌with the Atlanta Hawks.

Williams joins other recent ⁠signings Quentin ⁠Grimes, Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, ⁠Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton in Los Angeles.







