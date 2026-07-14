Lakers sign Ziaire Williams to 1-year, $3M deal

The Los Angeles Lakers filled out their roster on Monday, signing small forward Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal, multiple outlets reported.
Williams is reuniting with Bronny James, who he played alongside at California high school Sierra Canyon.
The No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Grizzlies, Williams is a career 8.7 ppg scorer, though he averaged a career high 10.2 points last season for the Nets, his second season in Brooklyn after three seasons in Memphis.
The Williams signing leaves the Lakers at the roster maximum of 15 players, though ESPN reports Los Angeles is still pursuing Jonathan Kuminga, who could be acquired via a sign-and-trade deal with the Atlanta Hawks.
Williams joins other recent signings Quentin Grimes, Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton in Los Angeles.