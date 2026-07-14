Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final

France recalled Bradley Barcola to their attack and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield ⁠for their ⁠World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday as Luis de la Fuente named an ⁠unchanged side.

* Desire Doue drops to the bench as Barcola joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the French forward line.

* Tchouameni returns after missing France's last two games due ⁠to ⁠injury, partnering Adrien Rabiot in midfield.

* Spain keep Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Pedri again among the substitutes.

* Alex Baena starts with Lamine Yamal ⁠and Mikel Oyarzabal up front.

* The winners face Argentina or England in the final.

Lineups:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, ⁠Adrien ‌Rabiot; ‌Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, ⁠Bradley Barcola; Kylian ‌Mbappe (captain).

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric ⁠Laporte, Marc Cucurella; ⁠Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; ⁠Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.









