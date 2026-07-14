Barcola and Tchouameni start for France, Spain unchanged for World Cup semi-final

France recalled Bradley Barcola to their attack and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield for their World Cup semi-final against Spain on Tuesday as Luis de la Fuente named an unchanged side.
* Desire Doue drops to the bench as Barcola joins Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and captain Kylian Mbappe in the French forward line.
* Tchouameni returns after missing France's last two games due to injury, partnering Adrien Rabiot in midfield.
* Spain keep Fabian Ruiz alongside Rodri and Dani Olmo in midfield, with Pedri again among the substitutes.
* Alex Baena starts with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal up front.
* The winners face Argentina or England in the final.
Lineups:
France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).
Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena, Mikel Oyarzabal.