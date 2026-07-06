News Sports Paraguayan senator racially abuses Mbappé, causing anger in France

Paraguayan senator racially abuses Mbappé, causing anger in France

Following a wave of online hostility, France captain Kylian Mbappé and the French sports minister strongly condemned a Paraguayan senator on Monday after she targeted the striker with racial slurs on social media.

DPA SPORTS Published July 07,2026 Subscribe

France World Cup star Kylian Mbappé has been racially abused by a Paraguayan senator online, prompting the striker and French sports minister to condemn her on Monday.



France beat Paraguay in a heated World Cup round-of-16 match on Saturday in Philadelphia, with Mbappé scoring the winning goal from the penalty spot.



Over a post about the France forward, Paraguayan Senator Celeste Amarilla de Boccia wrote on X: "Bruto didn't even learn to write. Instead of his mother's milk he sucked coconuts and the most educated thing he ever heard were chimpanzees."



Over a photo of the senator, Mbappé responded on X: "You are a contemptible woman and unworthy of your office. You do not represent Paraguay.



"Through your ignorance and your shameless racism, the world has already forgotten the historic journey and the commitment of your players during this World Cup to make room for an incompetent woman who conveys the worst possible image of her country."



He added that he would "never give people like her the freedom to spread their hatred and their racism in the world."



French Sports Minister Marina Ferrari also reacted with outrage to the senator's verbal outbursts.



"These statements are abhorrent, unworthy and all the more unacceptable because they come from a political office holder," Ferrari wrote on X.











