News Sports German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel set to join Beşiktaş - report

German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel set to join Beşiktaş - report

German broadcaster Sky Sport reported Monday that reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is transferring to Turkish club Beşiktaş.

DPA SPORTS Published July 07,2026 Subscribe

Germany reserve goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is joining Beşiktaş, German broadcaster Sky Sport reported on Monday.



He has spent the last three years on loan at VfB Stuttgart but is owned by Bayern Munich, who have made clear he is surplus to requirements.



The 29-year-old is due to sign until 2029 after a medical, the report added.



He only played four Bayern games in six years on their books.













