US striker Balogun available for Belgium clash despite red card

United States striker Folarin Balogun will be available for their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium despite being sent off in their win ⁠over Bosnia in the previous ⁠round, FIFA said on Sunday.



Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup in the 2-0 win but was shown a ⁠red card in the second half for planting his boot into the ankle of Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic, leaving the U.S. to navigate the remainder of the knockout tie a man down.



The 25-year-old was sent off only after a VAR review, with U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino saying it was never a red card.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary ⁠Code, ⁠the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year," FIFA said in a statement.



"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction ⁠imposed for the new infringement."



The judicial body has the discretion to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.



"We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.



The ⁠Belgium ‌team ‌did not immediately comment on Balogun being ⁠available for the game in ‌Seattle on Monday. Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo was handed a five-match ban after receiving ⁠a red card for a tackle that ⁠seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone during a ⁠group match at the tournament.







