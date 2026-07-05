US striker Balogun available for Belgium clash despite red card

United States striker Folarin Balogun will be available for their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium despite being sent off in their win over Bosnia in the previous round, FIFA said on Sunday.
Balogun scored his third goal of the World Cup in the 2-0 win but was shown a red card in the second half for planting his boot into the ankle of Bosnia's Tarik Muharemovic, leaving the U.S. to navigate the remainder of the knockout tie a man down.
The 25-year-old was sent off only after a VAR review, with U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino saying it was never a red card.
"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year," FIFA said in a statement.
"If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."
The judicial body has the discretion to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.
"We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.
The Belgium team did not immediately comment on Balogun being available for the game in Seattle on Monday. Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo was handed a five-match ban after receiving a red card for a tackle that seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone during a group match at the tournament.