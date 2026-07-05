Haaland double as Norway stun Brazil to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Erling Haaland scored twice late in the second half ⁠as Norway ⁠stunned five-times champions Brazil 2-1 in the World Cup round ⁠of 16 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals.

Haaland headed in Andreas Schjelderup's cross after 79 minutes to break the deadlock.

Haaland struck again in ⁠the ⁠90th minute, firing in a low shot from Schjelderup's pass after the substitute won possession.

Haaland moved to seven goals at ⁠the tournament, level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar scored a penalty deep in added time, but Brazil ⁠could ‌not ‌prevent a last-16 exit.

Bruno Guimaraes ‌missed a 13th-minute spot-kick for Brazil ⁠after VAR ruled ⁠Kristoffer Ajer had ⁠fouled Matheus Cunha.







