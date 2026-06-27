Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 to advance to World Cup knockout stage

Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 to breeze into ⁠the knockout stage ⁠of the World Cup, winning Group G to set up a last-32 clash with ⁠one of the eight best third-placed teams.

After having a penalty award overturned following a VAR check, Belgium broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when De Bruyne's corner bounced off New Zealand defender Tim Payne and ⁠dropped ⁠perfectly for Trossard to poke into the net from close range.

The 31-year-old netted again five minutes after the break, picking up an incisive pass from De Bruyne and rifling the ⁠ball home at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked. De Bruyne then swept the ball in from the edge of the box to get on ⁠the ‌scoresheet ‌himself in the 66th minute.

Elijah ⁠Just netted a ‌late consolation goal for the Kiwis before substitutes Romelu ⁠Lukaku and Alexis ⁠Saelemaekers scored to ensure top spot ⁠in the group ahead of Egypt.









