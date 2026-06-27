Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 to advance to World Cup knockout stage

Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium beat New Zealand 5-1 to breeze into the knockout stage of the World Cup, winning Group G to set up a last-32 clash with one of the eight best third-placed teams.
After having a penalty award overturned following a VAR check, Belgium broke the deadlock in the 28th minute when De Bruyne's corner bounced off New Zealand defender Tim Payne and dropped perfectly for Trossard to poke into the net from close range.
The 31-year-old netted again five minutes after the break, picking up an incisive pass from De Bruyne and rifling the ball home at the second attempt after his initial shot was blocked. De Bruyne then swept the ball in from the edge of the box to get on the scoresheet himself in the 66th minute.
Elijah Just netted a late consolation goal for the Kiwis before substitutes Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers scored to ensure top spot in the group ahead of Egypt.