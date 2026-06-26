Senegal rout 10-man Iraq to stay in World Cup hunt

Senegal crushed 10-man Iraq 5-0 on Friday to remain in the running ⁠for a place ⁠in the round of 32 and end their opponents' hopes of ⁠reaching the World Cup knockout stages.

The West Africans enjoyed a dream start when Abdoulaye Seck's header directed off teammate Habib Diarra and into the Iraqi net in the fourth ⁠minute.

Iraq ⁠went down a man in the 12th minute when the referee decided after a VAR review to send off defender Rebin Sulaka for pulling ⁠down Sadio Mane as the Senegalese striker was through on goal.

Senegal, who ran riot after the break with goals by Ismaila Sarr, Iliman ⁠Ndiaye ‌and ‌a double from ⁠Pape Gueye, must ‌wait to see if they will advance ⁠as one of ⁠the eight best third-placed ⁠teams.









