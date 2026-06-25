Switzerland lead World Cup group B with 2-1 win over Canada to secure spot in next round

Switzerland's 2-1 victory over Canada secured their place in the next round in their final Group B match of the 2026 World Cup at Canada's BC Place Vancouver.

The first half saw both teams go even, probing each other's defenses for weaknesses to gain the upper hand. Even though both Canada and Switzerland got close a couple of times, the half ended in a goalless stalemate.

Less than 60 seconds into the second half, it was Ruben Vargas who calmly slotted the ball into the net from Johan Manzambi's pass, putting Switzerland in the lead in the 46th minute.

Then, 21 minutes later, Manzambi stepped in to help Switzerland double its lead. A low strike by the 20-year-old proved too much for goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau in the 67th minute, with Manzambi scoring his third goal in the tournament.

Struggling to stay in the game, Canada's bench came to the rescue late in the game. Seconds after coming into the game, in the 76th minute, Promise David finished a brilliant pass by Nathan Saliba to give Canada hope. But they fell short, failing to find the equalizer.

With the game, Switzerland finished Group B in first place while Canada finished the group in second, both advancing to the Round of 32.

As things stand, Switzerland is set to play against Belgium while Canada will face off against South Korea in the Round of 32.