Morocco come back to defeat Haiti 4-2 to advance to next World Cup round

Morocco dominated Haiti 4-2 to secure their place in the next round in their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz) Stadium in the Southern US.

After struggling in their first two games in the group, this was the chance Haiti were looking for. In their second appearance, since they first qualified in 1974, Haiti scored their third World Cup goal ever in the 10th minute, as a Haitian cross failed to be intercepted and Lenny Joseph forced Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou to concede an own goal.

Regrouping from this shocking setback, Morocco pressed on to level the game. After many attacks thwarted by the Haitian defense, Achraf Hakimi found the equalizer in the 39th minute.

However, the Moroccan momentum did not last long. Wilson Isidor took Haiti into the lead once again through a brilliant shot from outside the box in the 43rd minute, upsetting Morocco.

Once again, the game did not stay askew for long. As the half was coming to an end, a clinical finish by Ismael Saibari in the 45+1st minute levelled the game going into half time.

The second half of the game saw both sides trying to regain the upper hand. This time it was Morocco that took the lead. Soufiane Rahimi, taking advantage of a scuffle within the box, hammered it into the net in the 78th minute to put Morocco in the lead for the first time.

After a lengthy VAR video referee check, Morocco let out a sigh of relief as Gessime Yassine secured the lead with a goal in the 89th minute.

With the game under their belt, Morocco finished Group B in second place, advancing to the Round of 32, while Haiti finished the group in last place, eliminated from the tournament.

As things stand, Morocco is set to play the Netherlands in the Round of 32.