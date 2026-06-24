Ronaldo double fires Portugal, Ghana thwart England

Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo silenced his critics as he became the first man to score in six different World Cups on Tuesday while England's bid to reach the last 32 stumbled with a 0-0 draw against Ghana.

Ronaldo, 41, had come in for stinging criticism after a lacklustre display in Portugal's opening 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the veteran striker roared back to life with two goals as Portugal kickstarted their campaign with a 5-0 drubbing of Group K rivals Uzbekistan in Houston.

A jubilant Ronaldo -- who had failed to score in 10 consecutive matches at major tournaments -- mouthed "I'm back, I'm back" as he celebrated after opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

He added a second on 39 minutes to give Portugal a 3-0 lead after Nuno Mendes had put Roberto Martinez's side 2-0 up in the 17th minute with a well-taken free kick.

Portugal, regarded as one of the tournament favourites, cut loose in the second half with two more goals, including a spectacular Rafael Leao strike, to complete the rout.

"I can say it was a very tough week, a difficult week, a week in which public opinion was very harsh on us, on all the players, especially on the coach," Ronaldo said.

"But it's always like that, it's fine because when you think about it, it's already 23 years I've been a professional and whenever things don't go well it's, 'Cristiano, he's finished, he's old'."

Portugal will face Colombia in the final round of Group K fixtures needing a win against the South Americans to clinch top spot.

Colombia made certain of their place in the last 32 after grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 win over DR Congo in Tuesday's late game in Guadaljara.

Colombia lead the group with six points, two clear of second-placed Portugal, and need only a draw against the Portuguese in Miami on Saturday to top the group.

England frustrated

But while Ronaldo and Portugal celebrated are back on track, England were left frustrated in their bid to join the likes of France, Argentina and Germany in the last 32 after failing to break down Ghana in a goalless Group L stalemate at Foxborough outside Boston.

England had launched their campaign last week with a stylish 4-2 win over Croatia, with their relentless attacking play sweeping aside the 2018 World Cup finalists.

But against a Ghana team defending in depth, England were unable to find the invention needed to break through, creating hardly any chances that troubled the Black Stars.

England were also fortunate to escape what looked like a strong penalty claim from Ghana in the 79th minute when Ezri Konsa bundled over substitute Prince Adu in the box.

A toothless England performance was summed up in the final minutes, when England captain Harry Kane blasted over the bar with the goal gaping.

The result left England and Ghana level on four points, just ahead of Croatia, who defeated Panama 1-0 in Toronto later Tuesday to eliminate the Central Americans.

England star Jude Bellingham insisted though there was no reason to panic, with England still in control of their destiny. A win over eliminated Panama in their final first phase game would likely see them top the group.

"It's important for us not to get too negative, not to get too het up on it," the Real Madrid ace said. "No worries, no stress, no drama at all in there.

"Very frustrating. Like, second game fever, you know, the same as always with us," said the Real Madrid midfielder.

"It feels like in all the tournaments I've been to, it's been the same -- a decent performance to start and a good win. And then just the second one..."

Off the field on Tuesday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that US President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19 and present the trophy to the winners.

"We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together," Infantino told Fox and Friends.