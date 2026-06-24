GHANAS PARTEY FACES BOOS, HANDSHAKE SNUB IN ENGLAND GAME

Social media footage appeared to show England defender Djed Spence declining to shake hands with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey before their World Cup group-stage match in Boston, on Tuesday.

The video, widely shared online, showed players greeting each other before kickoff, with Spence apparently bypassing Partey during the traditional pre-match handshake line. Neither the Football Association nor Spence publicly commented on the incident.

Partey, 33, was also met with boos from sections of the crowd as his name was announced before kickoff and whenever he touched the ball during the Group L encounter. The midfielder made his first appearance of the tournament after missing Ghana's opening match against Panama.

The hostile reception comes amid a legal case hanging over the player. Partey has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations made by four women between 2020 and 2022. He is scheduled to stand trial next year.

Earlier in the tournament, Partey was denied entry into Canada after reportedly telling border officials he had never been arrested or charged with a crime. The US Customs and Border Protection agency said last week he was allowed to enter the US because he has not been convicted of any crime and had a valid visa.

Before the match, Partey said he felt "ready to play" despite the scrutiny surrounding his participation in the tournament.

The incident has added to the ongoing debate over the presence of athletes facing serious criminal charges at major international sporting events, though no official explanation has been given for Spence's apparent decision.



