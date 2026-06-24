Colombia into World Cup knock-outs with hard-fought win over DR Congo

Colombian fans were made to wait but eventually able to celebrate a 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday and the qualification for the knock-out stages of the World Cup.



Colombia were clearly the most dangerous team throughout the match but DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi had a superb performance to keep the ball out of his net.



But he was finally beaten in the 76th as Daniel Muñoz scored his second goal in the tournament to give Colombia a deserved winner.



Jhon Cordoba shielded the ball and let a pass run beyond him and into Muñoz's path, and the Crystal Palace defender curled his effort into the goal.



Colombia keeper Camilo Vargas made his first save of the night in stoppage time, but a crucial one to deflect Nathanael Mbuku's powerful shot from distance and secure the victory.



Colombia had three goals ruled out, two of them had been scored by Luis Diaz.



The South Americans top Group K with six points, two ahead of second-placed Portugal. DR Congo are third with one point but still hopeful they can advance.

