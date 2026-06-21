Obradovic returns to Greek basketball club Panathinaikos after 14 years

Greek basketball club Panathinaikos announced Sunday that it has reunited with Serbian coach Zeljko Obradovic on a three-year contract, bringing him back to the club after a 14-year absence.

The Athens-based side confirmed the appointment on social media.

Obradovic previously coached Panathinaikos from 1999 to 2012, a period during which the club won five EuroLeague titles along with numerous Greek league and cup trophies.

The 66-year-old is the most successful coach in EuroLeague history, having won the competition a record nine times with Partizan, Joventut, Real Madrid, Panathinaikos, and Fenerbahce.

Following his departure from Panathinaikos in 2012, Obradovic spent seven seasons with Fenerbahce, guiding the Turkish club to its first EuroLeague title in 2017 and several domestic championships.

He later returned to Serbian side Partizan in 2021, remaining in charge until 2025.

The agreement reunites Panathinaikos with the coach who led the club to five EuroLeague crowns, the most successful period in its history.