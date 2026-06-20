Nationwide celebrations sweep across Morocco after World Cup win over Scotland

A wave of great joy swept across Morocco after their national team's early Saturday victory against Scotland in the 2026 World Cup.

The victory marked the first win for an Arab country in this year's tournament.

Celebrations swept through the streets, cafes, and designated fan zones where the match was being watched, according to an Anadolu reporter.

Fans interacted with the national team's performance, cheering in response to the flow of the match, and thousands took to the streets after the final whistle to celebrate in many cities such as the capital Rabat, Casablanca, Safi, Tangier, and Tetouan.

Fan zones in Rabat were filled with spectators watching the match, where excitement and cheering continued throughout the game, along with the chanting of motivational slogans in support of the national team.

These fan zones, equipped with giant screens for watching matches, attracted a large turnout.

Speaking to Anadolu, fans expressed their happiness with the result, declaring their optimism about the team reaching the knockout stage.

They also expressed confidence in the team's improved performance in upcoming matches.

With this result, Morocco ranked second with four points, behind Brazil, which defeated Haiti 3-0.

Scotland came third, while Haiti finished at the bottom of the standings.

Moroccans have high ambitions in this tournament after their performance in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where they became the first Arab and African team to reach the semi-finals in the tournament's history, finishing in fourth place.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are hosting the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, taking place from June 11 to July 19, with 48 teams participating.