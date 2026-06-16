Tunisia coach sacked after 5-1 World Cup thrashing by Sweden

Tunisia national team have parted ways with coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening match at the ongoing World Cup, according to local media reports on Tuesday.



The reports quoted Tunisian Football Federation president Moez Nasri as saying that Frenchman Hervé Renard would take over as head coach for the remainder of the tournament.



Tunisia were thrashed 5-1 by Sweden in their first match.



Still according to the report, Lamouchi has already left the team's headquarters in Mexico.



Renard is expected to arrive at the training camp shortly to take charge of preparations for the second match against Japan on Saturday.



The dominant Swedish win featured a brace from Brighton midfielder Yasin Ayari and goals from powerhouse forward duo Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, while Omar Rekik found the net for Tunisia just before the break.



Since his appointment as Tunisia's national coach in January, the 54-year-old Lamouchi has overseen just one victory in five games, a 1-0 win over minnows Haiti.



The team's Africa Cup of Nations campaign last winter ended with a disappointing defeat to Mali in the round of 16.

