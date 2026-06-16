Soaring World Cup ticket, travel, hotel costs leave fans priced out

Ticket, flight and accommodation prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are straining the budgets of fans, who are also dealing with extreme heat in host countries the US, Canada and Mexico.

The World Cup has been proving to be the most expensive tournament ever for football enthusiasts.

Temperatures across the US, Canada and Mexico are averaging over 30C (86F), but the heat is not the only thing that's burning.

Supporters attending the Brazil vs. Morocco match at the New York New Jersey Stadium said that World Cup fever is burning a hole in their pockets.

There were no empty seats at that game, with 80,000 fans, although empty seats were noticeable in the stands for some matches played in other states that have attracted fewer tourists during the World Cup.

That included the Spain-Cape Verde match at Atlanta Stadium, where some fans attending described the tournament as the most expensive World Cup in history.

The World Cup has particularly drawn criticism from fans who came to the US.

The cheapest ticket for the 2026 World Cup final in the US is 10 times the price of the cheapest ticket fans paid for the 2022 final in Qatar.



FANS TRY TO SHIELD THEMSELVES FROM THE HEAT WITH HATS AND UMBRELLAS



Matches in the 2026 World Cup -- one of the hottest tournaments in recent years -- are being played in sweltering temperatures.

Fans watching the games in fan festival zones are using umbrellas alongside hats to protect themselves from the sun.



HUGE INCREASE IN HOTEL ACCOMMODATION PRICES



In the US, it is reported that nightly hotel prices in the cities where matches are being played have more than doubled during the tournament.

In many of the cities where matches are being played, even a 2-3 star hotel costs an average of over 300 euros ($348) per night.

Hotel prices in the 11 cities in the US hosting the World Cup have shown astronomical increases during the tournament.

It is reported that accommodation costs in cities such as New York, Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles have increased by an average of 300%.

In some cities, the price of a 4–5 star hotel per night has exceeded $500.

In addition to hotels, significant increases have been observed in house rentals.



FLIGHT DISTANCES AND PRICES ARE CHALLENGING FOR FANS



While fans from all over the world are planning flights to the US cities hosting the World Cup, the high cost of airfare is noteworthy.

The fact that the participating countries are geographically distant from the US is a significant factor in increasing flight times and ticket prices.

Domestic flights within the US have also seen increases of between 50% and 100% compared to last year.

While prices for intercity flights within the country have increased significantly compared to last year, domestic flights to Miami are now 65% more expensive than in 2025.



'FESTIVAL FOR THE RICH'



The amount a fan will spend just for match tickets from the group stage to the final can exceed $7,000. When flights and accommodation are added, this amount can reach five times the cost of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

According to fans, this is not the festival of football, but a festival for the rich.

Regarding the lowest get-in price for the US opening match starting at roughly $1,000, President Donald Trump said "I would not pay it either, to be honest."

The tournament is being held across three countries for the first time with 48 teams.

It began with the opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium and will conclude at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19 after around six weeks of excitement.

A total of 104 matches will be played in 16 stadiums across four different time zones. The US will host 78 matches.



OPENING MATCH TICKETS MUCH MORE EXPENSIVE



For the 2026 World Cup, ticket prices are determined in four different categories, with opening match tickets starting at $560 and the most expensive ones reaching up to $2,735.

In the last World Cup in Qatar, the opening match ticket price ranged from $55 to $618.

Ticket prices for group stage matches in this year's tournament are around $400 on average.

In Qatar, ticket prices for group stage matches ranged from $11 to $220.



FINAL AROUND 10 TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE



The cheapest ticket for the 2026 World Cup final in the US is around 10 times more expensive than the cheapest ticket paid by fans for the 2022 final in Lusail, Qatar.

The most inexpensive ticket for the final in the US is priced at $2,030, with the most expensive at $6,370.

The cheapest ticket for the 2022 final in Qatar was $206, and the highest-priced $1,607.

On FIFA's official resale platform, the price of multiple final tickets were listed for over $2 million.



TICKETING PRACTICES FACE SCRUTINY



The sharp increase in prices has become one of the most controversial issues surrounding the 2026 World Cup.

For the first time, FIFA introduced dynamic pricing, allowing ticket prices to fluctuate based on demand.

Fan groups have also criticized what they describe as a lack of transparency surrounding ticket availability, pricing and seat allocations.

The controversy has drawn regulatory attention in the US. The attorneys general of New York and New Jersey recently launched an investigation into FIFA's ticketing practices for matches at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The investigation focuses on complaints that fans may have been misled about seat locations and ticket categories after changes were made to stadium seating maps during the sales process.



FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS EUROPE VOICES OPPOSITION



In late March, Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers filed a complaint with the European Commission, alleging that FIFA abused its monopoly position by imposing excessive ticket prices and unfair purchasing conditions ahead of the tournament.

The groups argued that ticket prices have risen far beyond previous World Cups and criticized FIFA's use of dynamic pricing. They also raised concerns about what they described as a lack of transparency over ticket availability, seat locations and pricing.

The FSE and Euroconsumers said some low-cost tickets promoted by FIFA were largely unavailable by the time general sales opened, while fans often had limited information about seat locations before purchasing.

"FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market," the groups said in a joint statement.

"For many, this is a once-in-a-lifetime experience; fair and transparent access to tickets is essential."