IRANIAN FOOTBALLERS US VISA EXPIRES AFTER 1ST WORLD CUP APPEARANCE

Iranian footballer Mehdi Torabi's US visa has expired following the national team's opening World Cup match, leaving the midfielder awaiting a new permit to rejoin the squad in the United States, Iran's football body said Tuesday.

According to the Iran Football Federation, visas issued to members of Iran's national team were generally valid for multiple entries, but Torabi's visa was issued for only a single entry.

The federation said Torabi traveled with the team to Los Angeles for Iran's opening match against New Zealand. However, after leaving the United States following the game, his visa expired.

Iranian football authorities have begun procedures to obtain a new visa for the player so he can rejoin the national team for its upcoming World Cup matches.

No timetable was immediately provided for the issuance of a new visa.

Iran's opener against New Zealand ended in a 2-2 draw.





