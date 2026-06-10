WHO chief backs Somali referee denied US entry ahead of World Cup

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday expressed support for Somali referee Omar Artan, after reports that he was denied entry to the US ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

"Omar Artan didn't just make the FIFA World Cup, he made history as the first Somali referee to get there, and as Africa's best. That milestone stands no matter what," Ghebreyesus said through US social media company X.

He said Artan had reached the highest level of his profession and inspired a generation of young Somalis through his achievement.

"So sorry to see this, Omar. You reached the summit of your profession and inspired a generation back home just by getting there, and being kept off the pitch you earned doesn't change that," he added.

Ghebreyesus also expressed confidence that Artan would continue to officiate at major international tournaments.

"This won't be the end of your story on the world stage. The world stands with you as one family, wishing you resilience now and many more major finals to come. Solidarity," he said.

Artan was due to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.

A proclamation issued by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, fully restricts the entry of Somali nationals into the country, stating: "The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended."