Visa denials, border incidents cast shadow over 2026 FIFA World Cup

Just days before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, several countries have found themselves in the spotlight not for their preparations on the pitch, but for visa disputes, lengthy interrogations, and heightened security procedures.

The treatment of national team delegations from Iran, Iraq, Senegal, and Uzbekistan-all of which qualified for the tournament-as well as the US decision to deny entry to a Somali referee appointed by FIFA, has triggered widespread criticism across the sporting world.

FIFA has faced growing scrutiny for remaining silent as the incidents unfolded and for failing to respond to developments many critics say contradict the inclusive spirit of a global sporting event.

13 IRANIANS DENIED VISAS; TRAINING CAMP RELOCATED



Iranian footballers have been among those most affected by recent tensions in the Middle East, while FIFA has largely remained on the sidelines.

Drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, Iran encountered visa-related difficulties with the US, where its group-stage matches are scheduled to take place.

After extensive reviews, US authorities granted visas to the players, head coach Emir Ghalenoi, and several members of the coaching staff, but denied visa applications submitted by 13 administrative and technical personnel.

Following the delays and uncertainty, Iran moved its training camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico. Although the team will travel to the US for its three group-stage matches, the delegation was not permitted to remain in the country outside those fixtures.

IRAQI STRIKER QUESTIONED FOR SEVEN HOURS



The controversy surrounding Iran's visa issues was followed by reports that Iraqi star Aymen Hussein was subjected to hours of questioning upon arrival in the US, prompting further criticism of FIFA's lack of response.

Hussein, one of Iraq's key players, was reportedly interrogated for approximately seven hours at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Iraqi media reports said his mobile phone was also confiscated for inspection.

In a separate incident, the national team's official photographer was denied entry into the US.

Iraq is set to make its first World Cup appearance since 1986.

SOMALI REFEREE DENIED ENTRY



The pre-tournament incidents have not been limited to players and team officials.

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, selected by FIFA to officiate at the World Cup, was denied entry after undergoing screening procedures at Miami International Airport.

Artan, who was named Referee of the Year for 2025 by the Confederation of African Football, was also poised to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a World Cup.

TIGHT SECURITY MEASURES FOR SENEGAL, UZBEKISTAN



The national teams of Senegal and Uzbekistan also attracted attention ahead of the tournament due to strict security procedures imposed in the US.

Videos circulating on social media showed Senegalese players undergoing detailed individual security screenings after landing in the country before being allowed to proceed through the terminal.

Similar scenes emerged involving the Uzbekistan national team. Footage showed members of the delegation being subjected to security checks accompanied by police dogs before being allowed to enter a stadium in New York for a friendly match against the Netherlands.

The measures imposed on Uzbekistan, which is making its first-ever World Cup appearance, also generated widespread debate on social media.





















