Twelve Iranian football officials denied US visas ahead of World Cup

The United States has refused to grant visas to several Iranian federation FFIRI functionaries seeking to travel to the US for the World Cup, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.



The team manager, representatives from the Foreign Ministry and the security department and the team's press officer were denied visas, the report said.



In all, 12 applications were denied, the report said, though the FFIRI has not officially confirmed this. However, those affected are set to accompany the national team to Tijuana, Mexico, on Saturday and plan to reapply for US visas from Mexico.



The Iranian team is due to arrive in the city close to the border with the US state of California later on Saturday.



All members of the Iranian squad have received their visas to enter Mexico and are set to depart for the tournament.



The denials come amid the ongoing war between Iran and the US, begun in February.



The national team's entry into the United States had sparked debate, and the FFIRI said in May it would relocate the team's training camp from the US state of Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico, south of San Diego.



The tournament begins on June 12. The Iranian team is set to face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 16 and Belgium on June 21. Iran's third group stage match is due to be held on June 27 against Egypt in Seattle.

