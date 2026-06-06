FIFA switch: Water bottles now allowed in most World Cup stadiums

Around a week before the start of the football World Cup, FIFA has again changed its rules and is now allowing fans to bring water bottles into stadiums at least in the United States and Canada.



"All fans will be permiited to bring one, soft, plastic, 20 ounces (590ml), factory sealed disposable water bottle into any FIFA World Cup 2026 match in the USA and Canada," FIFA's chief operating officer Heimo Schirgi said in a video published online on Saturday.



He said he wanted to bring "some clarity" to the rules. Containers made of hard plastic and open, refillable drinking cups or bottles are not permitted.



The policy represents a reversal, as shortly before FIFA had justified and reaffirmed its ban on bringing any water bottles even empty ones into stadiums on security grounds, saying that policy was designed to prevent injuries to fans and players alike.







There was fierce criticism from fan representatives and also from politicians such as Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who described the water bottle ban and the de facto requirement to buy water inside the stadium as "pure money-making." Six World Cup matches will be played in Toronto.



New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani had also expressed concern about the FIFA rule and, after the U-turn, told The Athletic that he is "glad" that FIFA reversed its policy.



"No one should have to fear being priced out of being hydrated, especially fans who are often waiting for hours before a game in extreme heat."



Banning fans from bringing refillable plastic bottles into World Cup stadiums is "just wrong," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, according to the PA news agency, when the policy on banning water bottles was first announced.



He urged FIFA to "think of the fans."



It was initially unclear what the renewed U-turn means for stadium visitors in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey. Co-host Mexico is not explicitly mentioned in the short video.









Scientists have repeatedly warned that fans and players could face health risks because of the heat. FIFA has said it is working with organizing and local authorities on the heat issue. Solutions being discussed include fans, misting stations, cooling tents and drinking stations among other options, a statement said.



New York wants to send information to subscribers to the public warning system and to international visitors via WhatsApp. Seattle is considering using air-conditioned buses and water mist systems at fan festivals and matches. Vancouver is to have shaded seating areas at all tournament events.



