Liverpool great Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish said on Tuesday that he is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Dalglish, who won over ⁠30 trophies for ⁠Liverpool as a player and a manager, announced the diagnosis on social media.

"As my inadvertent ⁠social media post has indicated, I am currently undergoing treatment for cancer. Unlike my mobile phone use, the treatment is going well," the 75-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"Ideally, this would have remained private because that's the way it ⁠should ⁠be, but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.

"Obviously, I did not mean to make this matter public so I would appreciate it if the privacy of my family and myself ⁠are respected."

Dalglish scored 172 goals for Liverpool in 13 seasons as a player, winning six league titles and three European Cups during the Merseyside club's glory years.

He later took ⁠charge ‌as ‌manager, guiding the Anfield ⁠side to three league ‌titles and two FA Cups in the 1980s.

Kevin Keegan, ⁠another prolific former Liverpool ⁠forward, revealed on Monday that ⁠he has stage four cancer.







