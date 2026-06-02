News Sports Domenico Tedesco appointed Bologna coach

Domenico Tedesco appointed Bologna coach

Domenico Tedesco will coach in his native Italy for the first time after being appointed head coach of Bologna. The Serie A club announced on Tuesday that Tedesco has signed a contract through 2028, with an option to extend it by an additional season.

DPA SPORTS Published June 02,2026 Subscribe

Domenico Tedesco will coach in his birth country of Italy for the first time as he has been appointed Bologna helmsman.



The Serie A club said on Tuesday that Tedesco signed a contract until 2028 which includes an option for another season.



The 2025 Coppa Italia winners parted ways with Vincenzo Italiano last week after finishing outside the European berths in eighth place in the league.



Tedesco, who was born in Italy and grew up in Germany, was previously in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahce where he had to go in April.



The German-Italian has in the past coached the Belgian national team, German sides Schalke and RB Leipzig as well as Spartak Moscow.











