Arsenal celebrate Premier League title in north London parade despite Champions League loss

Arsenal fans flooded north London on Sunday for a trophy parade celebrating the club's first Premier League title in 22 years, undeterred by the team's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain a night earlier.

Large crowds gathered along a 5-mile (8-kilometer) route through Islington and surrounding areas, with supporters lining streets including Holloway Road and Upper Street as the procession got underway. Authorities estimated attendance could reach into the hundreds of thousands, with some forecasts of as high as a million.

Arsenal secured the league title after a strong season-long push, holding off rivals Manchester City despite a late-season dip in form. The club confirmed the title after results elsewhere left them uncatchable at the top of the table.

Fans waved flags, sang chants, and packed viewing points hours before the parade began, with parts of the route becoming heavily congested as the event progressed.

The celebration comes less than 24 hours after Arsenal were beaten on penalties by France's PSG in Budapest in the Champions League final, denying them a first European crown.

The parade included multiple open-top buses carrying players, coaching staff, the women's team, and community representatives, along with a music truck leading the procession.

Arsenal also told supporters that fireworks were prohibited along the route.

Police and local authorities implemented road closures and crowd control measures, while advising spectators to use public transport and to expect disruption across nearby stations.