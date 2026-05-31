Arda Güler named Champions League’s Revelation of the Season as Kvaratskhelia earns top player award

Turkish midfielder Arda Güler was named the UEFA Champions League's Revelation of the Season for the 2025/26 campaign, while Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia received the competition's Player of the Season award.

UEFA announced the awards on Sunday following the conclusion of the Champions League season.

Güler, who plays for Real Madrid, earned the breakthrough honor after emerging as one of the competition's standout young talents during the campaign.

The 20-year-old Turkish international impressed with a series of prominent performances for the Spanish giants, cementing his place among Europe's rising stars.

Meanwhile, Georgia international Kvaratskhelia was named Player of the Season after helping Paris Saint-Germain secure the Champions League title.

UEFA's Technical Observer Group also unveiled its Team of the Season, featuring players from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

The selected lineup included goalkeeper David Raya; defenders Nuno Mendes, Gabriel, Marquinhos and Marcos Llorente; midfielders Vitinha and Declan Rice; and forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Harry Kane.

The awards capped a memorable Champions League campaign that saw several emerging talents make their mark on Europe's premier club competition.