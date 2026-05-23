 Contact Us
News Sports McBurnie winner sends Hull City back to Premier League

McBurnie winner sends Hull City back to Premier League

Hull emerged from the chaos of the Championship play-offs to beat Middlesbrough in the ‘Spygate’ final at Wembley and seal a return to the Premier League. Oli McBurnie struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to fire the Tigers back to the top-flight after nine years.

Reuters SPORTS
Published May 23,2026
Subscribe
MCBURNIE WINNER SENDS HULL CITY BACK TO PREMIER LEAGUE

Hull City were promoted to the Premier League after an Oli ⁠McBurnie goal ⁠in stoppage time sealed a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the ⁠Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

A match played in searing heat was drifting towards extra time when McBurnie pounced to stab home a loose ⁠ball ⁠in the 95th minute after a fumble by Boro keeper Sol Brynn.

Hull will return to the top flight for the first time ⁠since they were relegated in 2017 and reap the reward of what is known as the richest game in world ⁠soccer.

Middlesbrough ‌were contesting ‌the final despite ⁠losing 2-1 ‌to Southampton in the semi-final. Southampton were ⁠subsequently thrown ⁠out after being found ⁠guilty of spying.