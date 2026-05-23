McBurnie winner sends Hull City back to Premier League

Hull City were promoted to the Premier League after an Oli McBurnie goal in stoppage time sealed a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.
A match played in searing heat was drifting towards extra time when McBurnie pounced to stab home a loose ball in the 95th minute after a fumble by Boro keeper Sol Brynn.
Hull will return to the top flight for the first time since they were relegated in 2017 and reap the reward of what is known as the richest game in world soccer.
Middlesbrough were contesting the final despite losing 2-1 to Southampton in the semi-final. Southampton were subsequently thrown out after being found guilty of spying.