Hull City were promoted to the Premier League after an Oli ⁠McBurnie goal ⁠in stoppage time sealed a 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough in the ⁠Championship playoff final at Wembley on Saturday.

A match played in searing heat was drifting towards extra time when McBurnie pounced to stab home a loose ⁠ball ⁠in the 95th minute after a fumble by Boro keeper Sol Brynn.

Hull will return to the top flight for the first time ⁠since they were relegated in 2017 and reap the reward of what is known as the richest game in world ⁠soccer.

Middlesbrough ‌were contesting ‌the final despite ⁠losing 2-1 ‌to Southampton in the semi-final. Southampton were ⁠subsequently thrown ⁠out after being found ⁠guilty of spying.