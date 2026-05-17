Relegation looming for sloppy West Ham after 3-1 defeat by Newcastle

Newcastle United forward William Osula scored twice as his side beat West Ham United 3-1 at St James' ⁠Park on Sunday ⁠to leave the Londoners perilously close to relegation from the Premier League after another shambolic display.

With Wolverhampton ⁠Wanderers and Burnley already relegated, West Ham are in 18th place on 36 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur, and Spurs could condemn them to the drop if they beat Chelsea in their penultimate league game of the season at Stamford Bridge on ⁠Tuesday.

German ⁠striker Nick Woltemade opened the scoring in the 15th minute and Osula added another four minutes later as West Ham's defence was easily carved open, and when Osula added his second in the 65th minute the ⁠writing looked to be on the wall for the visitors.

Taty Castellanos threw his side a lifeline with a stunning finish in the 69th minute, but it was too little, too late for West ⁠Ham, ‌and ‌they now face an anxious ⁠wait to see ‌if Chelsea can do them a favour against Spurs and give ⁠them something to play ⁠for at home to Leeds United ⁠on the final day of the season next Sunday.







