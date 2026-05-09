Udinese urge action after Davis reports racist abuse at Cagliari match

Udinese have urged Italian football authorities to act swiftly after striker Keinan Davis said he was subjected to racist abuse ⁠during Saturday's 2-0 ⁠Serie A win at Cagliari.

The match ended amid tense scenes, with Davis involved in a physical confrontation ⁠with several Cagliari players. Teammates intervened to separate the sides after the English forward reacted to the alleged comments.

Udinese said they offered their "full support" to Davis, describing the verbal abuse as "disgraceful" and "despicable", and said the incident undermined the values of the sport.

"Udinese ⁠Calcio ⁠hopes that the sports justice bodies, in whom we have the utmost confidence, will deal with the matter swiftly," the club said in a statement.

Davis later used social media to accuse Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena of ⁠making racist remarks.

Cagliari said they were "surprised and deeply disappointed" by the allegations. While reiterating their condemnation of all forms of discrimination, the club denied that any racist language had been used.

The Sardinian side ⁠said ‌the ‌issue had been addressed on ⁠the pitch and ‌added that the accusations lacked "objective evidence or substantiation", insisting there was ⁠no place for such ⁠behaviour in their sporting culture.

A Serie ⁠A spokesperson told Reuters the league was looking into the matter.







