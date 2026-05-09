Baykar chief calls for ‘Technological Solidarity Alliance’ against global tech monopolies

Selcuk Bayraktar, board chairman and chief technology officer of Türkiye's Baykar, on Saturday called for the creation of a "Technological Solidarity Alliance" among allied and developing nations, warning that global technology monopolies pose an increasing threat to national sovereignty, privacy, and human freedom.

Speaking at the SAHA 2026 International Defense and Aerospace Exhibition, Bayraktar said the world is facing not only a technological crossroads but also a moral one, arguing that future technologies must be built around ethics, justice and human dignity.

"Today, we are not merely at a fair where metal and software are exhibited. We are gathered at one of the sharpest technological and moral crossroads of the 21st century to discuss how humanity can preserve its dignity and freedom," he said.

The event was organized by SAHA Istanbul at the Istanbul Expo Center, with Anadolu serving as global communications partner.

- 'Techno-capitalist global domination'

Bayraktar said that modern threats no longer stem only from conventional military forces but increasingly from technological systems embedded in supply chains, data centers and everyday consumer devices.

"Today we see that the greatest threat to our independence is not conventional armies amassed at our borders, but techno-capitalist global domination infiltrating our supply chains, data centers and even the devices in our pockets," he said.

Bayraktar said technologies initially presented as tools to democratize information and strengthen global peace have evolved into systems of dependency and control.

He said algorithms used by social media and digital platforms are increasingly designed to maximize user engagement by exploiting emotional reactions and neurological vulnerabilities rather than promoting truth or public benefit.

Bayraktar said that artificial intelligence systems now optimize content around fear, anger and hedonism to keep users connected to digital platforms for longer periods.

- 'Invasion of machines and machine-like humans'

Bayraktar also warned that the distinction between humans and machines is becoming increasingly blurred.

"I am not only talking about machines imitating humans. We are heading toward a dark age in which humans themselves are rapidly becoming mechanized," he said.

"We are under the domination of a soulless rationalism and a materialism that recognizes no one's right to life and freedom other than its own. We are faced with an invasion of machines and machine-like humans," he added.

He argued that technologies developed without compassion or moral responsibility risk becoming instruments of destruction rather than tools serving humanity.

Bayraktar said civilian technologies had effectively become weaponized and described smartphones, smartwatches and communication networks as part of a system trapping humanity inside a "spider web" of digital dependence.

Referring to recent security incidents, he said vulnerabilities inserted into supply chains had enabled consumer electronics to be turned into weapons.

"As we have recently seen in the terrorist acts carried out by certain states, bombs infiltrated into supply chains can turn the phones in our pockets, our smartwatches, and even our headphones into weapons used to kill people," he said.

- Criticism of 'techno-feudalist' order

Bayraktar also criticized the growing influence of global technology corporations over societies and political decision-making.

"Today giant technology monopolies seek to govern the world almost like techno-feudalist fiefdoms," he said while addressing young participants at the event.

"Recently, a text resembling a manifesto was published," Bayraktar said. "When we look at this manifesto-like text, we are confronted with a dark mentality that sees war, peace and human life merely as optimization problems, as algorithmic outputs that remove conscience, morality and the human spirit from the equation."

He stressed that humanity is "far more than a mere source of data" and called for a technological order grounded in justice, compassion, morality and human dignity.

- Call for an independent technological path

Bayraktar said that Türkiye and other allied nations would not be able to compete with dominant global technology firms if they continued operating under rules set by those same actors.

"If we run in the lane they have defined and by their rules, we will only remain mediocre followers watching these technologies," he said. "We must return to our roots, to our essence, to our own ancient story."

"The roadmap for an honorable existence is clear. Just as we did in our UAV and UCAV journey, we must focus not on today but on the future and create an entirely new breakthrough instead of following rules determined by others," he added.

Bayraktar emphasized the importance of open-source software and transparent digital infrastructure, arguing that countries should develop independent ecosystems capable of protecting data privacy and digital sovereignty.

He warned against concentrating global data within the servers of major technology corporations and advocated for federated learning systems that allow artificial intelligence algorithms to improve without transferring sensitive data abroad.

Bayraktar said emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, quantum computing and robotic automation should be developed through decentralized and collaborative models instead of centralized cloud-based infrastructures.

- 'Technological Solidarity Alliance'

Calling for closer cooperation among "friendly, brotherly and oppressed nations," Bayraktar said countries should share advanced technologies and pool resources to reduce dependence on global monopolies.

"We must establish an unshakable Technological Solidarity Alliance by sharing the high technologies we develop with friendly, brotherly and oppressed peoples," he said.

"If we unite our strength, we can tear apart the spider web created by these monopolies," he added.

Bayraktar said such cooperation should evolve beyond formal partnerships into a broader transformation in mentality and vision.

He also highlighted Türkiye's "National Technology Initiative" and the role of the TEKNOFEST generation in advancing the country's technological capabilities.

Bayraktar said engineers and developers trained through TEKNOFEST are already contributing to next-generation artificial intelligence systems, autonomous drone swarms and technologies reshaping modern warfare doctrines.