France striker Mbappe suffers hamstring injury ahead of World Cup

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has suffered a hamstring injury, the LaLiga club said on Monday, ⁠weeks before ⁠the start of the World Cup. Spanish media reported that the 27-year-old France captain ⁠could miss the rest of Real's season after picking up the injury during the 1-1 draw at Real Betis on Friday.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the ⁠Real ⁠Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress," the club said in a statement.

Real visit Espanyol ⁠on Sunday before travelling to Barcelona on May 10. The record 15-times European champions are enduring a disappointing season, trailing Barcelona by 11 points after 33 ⁠LaLiga ‌matches ‌and eliminated from the ⁠Champions League at ‌the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich.

The World Cup, ⁠co-hosted by the U.S., ⁠Canada and Mexico, starts on ⁠June 11.







