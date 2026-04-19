Real Sociedad beat Atletico Madrid on penalties to win Copa del Rey

Real Sociedad beat Atletico Madrid 4-3 on penalties to win the Copa del Rey on Saturday, following a 2-2 draw after extra ⁠time, with their goalkeeper ⁠Unai Marrero saving two spot kicks to help his side win the trophy for the fourth time.

Sociedad last won the ⁠Cup in 2021, when the delayed 2020 final was also played at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, but there were no supporters present due to the COVID pandemic.

This time, the Basque side's fans were behind the goal to witness Marrero save Atletico's first two penalties from Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez.

Atletico keeper ⁠Juan ⁠Musso then stopped Orri Oskarsson's kick but Pablo Marin kept his nerve to net the winning penalty.

The last time the two teams met in the final was 1987, when it also finished 2-2 with Sociedad coming out on top on penalties, and they repeated ⁠the job again to deny Atletico who were looking for their first Copa del Rey win since 2013.

Ander Barrenetxea had given Sociedad the lead after 14 seconds but Ademola Lookman levelled in the 19th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal then put the Basque ⁠side ‌back in ‌front with a penalty on ⁠the stroke of halftime.

Alvarez drew ‌Atletico level with seven minutes remaining to force the extra period in a ⁠dramatic final.

Diego Simeone's Atletico were ⁠fresh from reaching the Champions League semi-finals but ⁠Sociedad, managed by American Pellegrino Matarazzo, triumphed despite twice losing the lead.









