Inter edge closer to title with 3-0 win over Cagliari

Inter Milan took another step towards the Serie A title with a 3-0 win ⁠over Cagliari at ⁠the San Siro on Friday, when second-half goals from Marcus Thuram, Nicolo Barella ⁠and Piotr Zielinski moved the hosts 12 points clear at the top.

Inter are on 78 points, with second-placed Napoli on 66 before they host Lazio on Saturday while Cagliari remained 16th in ⁠the ⁠standings on 33 points, six points above the relegation zone.

After a sluggish first-half performance, Inter took the lead through Thuram seven minutes after the break, Barella added a ⁠second and substitute Zielinski put the shine on the win with an added-time goal. Inter had got their title charge back on track with back-to-back ⁠wins ‌over ‌AS Roma and Como ⁠after a three-game ‌slump in which they collected two points, and ⁠a third successive ⁠win kept them in full ⁠control with five matches remaining.







