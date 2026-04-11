Bayern break all-time Bundesliga season goal record with 104

Bayern Munich set an all-time Bundesliga goal record ⁠for one ⁠season on Saturday when they scored four times at St Pauli to ⁠take their tally to 104 so far.

Jamal Musiala headed in from close range after nine minutes as the visitors matched the record haul from Bayern's 1971/72 campaign of 101 goals.

Second-half ⁠strikes from ⁠Leon Goretzka and Michaels Olise in the 53rd and 54th, plus Nicolas Jackson in the 65th, took their tally to 104 goals for the season.

The ⁠game is ongoing and there are still five more matches in the season.

The Bundesliga leaders, preparing to host Real Madrid next week in ⁠their ‌Champions ‌League quarter-final second ⁠leg after their ‌midweek 2-1 win in Spain, are in ⁠the running for ⁠three titles, having also reached ⁠the German Cup semi-finals.









