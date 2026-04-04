News Sports Real Madrid stunned by Mallorca after late drama

Real Madrid stunned by Mallorca after late drama

A stoppage-time goal from Vedat Muriqi secured a stunning 2-1 victory for relegation-battlers Mallorca over Real Madrid at Son Moix.

DPA SPORTS Published April 04,2026 Subscribe

Relegation-battlers Mallorca stunned Real Madrid as a stoppage-time goal from Vedat Muriqi secured a 2-1 win at Son Moix.



After Mallorca keeper Leo Roman had made a string of fine saves, Manu Morlanes fired the home side in front against the run of play just before half-time.



Brazilian defender Eder Militao, back from a lengthy injury lay-off, finally got Los Blancos back on level terms with two minutes left when he powered in a header from a corner.



Kosovo forward Muriqi, though, fired Mallorca back in front in stoppage time following a swift counter-attack.



Real Madrid remain four points off Barcelona ahead of the leaders' clash with Atletico Madrid later on Saturday.









