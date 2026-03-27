Iranian players hold schoolbags in solidarity with slain girls

Iran's men's national soccer team wore black armbands and held schoolbags as their anthem played ahead of a match in Türkiye on Friday in what ⁠a team official said ⁠was a protest over the killing of schoolgirls on the first day of the Iran war. Iran were playing a friendly against Nigeria ⁠in the resort town of Belek ahead of the World Cup in the U.S., Mexico and Canada where their participation is in doubt over the conflict.

The men lined up holding pink and purple bags with ribbons on them - a reference to the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh School which Tehran says killed more than 175 people including children and teachers on the ⁠first ⁠day of joint U.S.-Israeli strikes. "The players are holding the school bags close to their heart in remembrance of the 165 girls the Americans killed in an Iranian school," a media official for the Iranian team told Reuters. U.S. military investigators believe it is likely that U.S. forces were responsible but have not ⁠yet reached a final conclusion or completed their investigation. Earlier this month, some of Iran's women's soccer team stayed quiet during the national anthem at an Asian Cup match, leading state TV in Tehran to brand them "traitors".

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier this month that while Iran's ⁠national ‌team ‌were welcome to play in the U.S., ⁠it might not be appropriate ‌for their "life and safety."

Iran's football federation said it is in discussions with soccer's world governing ⁠body FIFA about moving its World ⁠Cup matches to Mexico from the U.S.

The squad will ⁠also play Costa Rica on Tuesday in another friendly in Türkiye.







