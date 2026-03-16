NEYMAR LEFT OFF BRAZILS FRIENDLY SQUAD AS WORLD CUP HOPES FADE

Neymar's World Cup prospects dwindled Monday when Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti excluded him from the squad for a pair of friendlies in the United States.

Brazil faces France in Boston on March 26 and Croatia in ⁠Orlando on March 31 in the ⁠team's final matches before World Cup rosters are announced.

"Neymar is not at 100% and therefore he is not on the list," Ancelotti said. "Neymar is not at ⁠100% of his capability. If he can be at 100% physically, he can be there. Neymar could be at the World Cup. Neymar has to keep working, playing, showcasing his qualities and maintaining good physical condition."

Neymar, 34, is Brazil's all-time leader with 79 goals, but the aging marksman has not played internationally since he sustained a major knee injury in October 2023 during a World Cup qualifying loss to Uruguay.

He is playing for ⁠Santos, ⁠his boyhood club in Brazil's top division, following decorated spells at Barcelona and PSG and a short stop at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

Ranked No. 5 worldwide, Brazil ultimately qualified comfortably and was placed in Group C of the World Cup with Haiti, Morocco and Scotland. The Selecao open the tournament June 13 against Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., the site of the ⁠July 19 final.

After the roster submission deadline, Brazil is scheduled to play tuneup matches against Panama on May 31 and Egypt on June 6.

Brazil has competed at every World Cup and won five, a tournament record, but exited in the quarterfinals at four of the past five editions.

Neymar, a three-time World Cup participant, was injured ⁠and ‌missed the catastrophic ‌7-1 home loss to Germany in the ⁠2014 semifinals.

The 26-man squad for the ‌U.S. friendlies includes Lyon forward Endrick and Brentford forward Igor Thiago, who are receiving their first call-ups ⁠since Ancelotti's hiring last year.

"We are preparing well for ⁠this World Cup. We want to arrive in the best possible ⁠condition technically, physically and mentally," Ancelotti said. "There are players who deserve to be here because they are doing well in their respective leagues."







