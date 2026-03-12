CHELSEAS NETO FACES DISCIPLINARY ACTION FOR PUSHING BALL BOY: UEFA

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto faces UEFA disciplinary proceedings after pushing a ball boy during Wednesday's 5-2 Champions League defeatat Paris St Germain, an incident that added to ⁠a chaotic end to the ⁠London side's late collapse.

The 26-year-old shoved the ball boy in stoppage time at the Parc des Princes, sending him into a chair and triggering a ⁠confrontation between players before apologising for what UEFA called 'unsporting behaviour' in a statement on Thursday.

"I want to apologise to the ball boy," Neto told TNT Sports. "I have already spoken to him."

"We were losing and in the emotion of the game I wanted to get the ball fast and I gave him a little push.

"I'm not like this. It was in the heat of the moment and I want ⁠to ⁠apologise. I gave him my shirt. I'm really sorry about it - I feel I have to apologise to him ... He could see what had happened and was happy with the situation."

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior also apologised for the incident.

"If there was anything from our side that was wrong or out of order, I apologise on behalf ⁠of the club," he said.

Luis Enrique's PSG side twice went ahead through Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele but were pegged back by Malo Gusto and Enzo Fernandez before Vitinha's clever chip and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's double put the hosts in control of the tie.

Chelsea's disappointment was evident at full time, with Filip ⁠Jorgensen, ‌whose poor ‌pass led to Vitinha's goal, attempting to ⁠head straight down the tunnel before ‌fellow keeper Robert Sanchez urged him back to applaud the travelling fans.

Chelsea will host Newcastle United ⁠on Saturday in the Premier League before ⁠hosting PSG on Tuesday in the second leg of ⁠the last-16 tie in the Champions League.









