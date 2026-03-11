Iran not to take part in FIFA 2026 World Cup co-hosted by US - minister

Iran will not take part in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the co-host US carried out airstrikes on the country that killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's sports minister said on Wednesday.

"Considering that this corrupt regime has come and assassinated our leader, we are not in a position to participate in the World Cup," Ahmad Donyamali told state TV.

"A hostile country is hosting the World Cup, and we expect FIFA to respond to this issue," he added, arguing that the Iranian team members are "not safe."

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico in June and July.

Earlier in the day, FIFA chief Gianni Infantino wrote on social media that he met US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, who said Iran's national team is welcome to compete in the tournament.

The US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which have killed over 1,300 people, including Khamenei and over 150 schoolgirls.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, disrupting global markets and air travel.