PSG return to top of Ligue 1 as Lens lose to Monaco

Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola scored in the first half as Paris St Germain returned to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-0 home victory over bottom side Metz following a slip-up ⁠by title rivals Lens at home ⁠to Monaco on Saturday.

PSG have 54 points from 23 games, two more than second-placed Lens, who let a two-goal lead slip as they lost 3-2 to Monaco.

"We messed ⁠up," Lens coach Pierre Sage said. "We had the victory in our hands, we were playing quite well in the second half and were pretty much focused on finishing the match in this way.

"The three goals we conceded were individual and collective errors. We still have 11 matches to play and the chance to achieve our goals."

PSG took the lead inside three minutes against Metz and it was far too easy. Warren Zaire-Emery played Doue in on goal as ⁠the ⁠visitors held a high defensive line and the latter finished unopposed for his ninth goal of the season.

The Parisian club added a second in first half added time when Metz failed to clear a corner and Goncalo Ramos steered the ball back across goal, allowing Barcola to head into the net.

PSG had to wait until the 77th minute for their third goal as they won ⁠possession on the edge of the Metz box and Goncalo Ramos rifled in a shot from a tight angle.

Ansu Fati scored the winner as Monaco came from behind to defeat Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Lens were ahead thanks to a spectacular volley from Odsonne Edouard inside three minutes and extended their advantage after 56 minutes as Florian Thauvin ⁠reacted quickest ‌to a ‌rebound to score.

But Monaco hit back six minutes ⁠later when Folarin Balogun took a ‌pass from Mamadou Coulibaly and fired low into the net.

Two goals in as many minutes changed the game as ⁠Denis Zakaria's bullet header brought the scores level, ⁠before a moment of brilliance from Fati gave the visitors the ⁠lead.

He collected possession after a Lens defensive mistake on the halfway line before chipping the ball over goalkeeper Robin Risser.







