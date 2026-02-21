Osasuna stun Real Madrid 2-1 to blow LaLiga title race open

Osasuna shocked Real Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga on Saturday as goals from Ante Budimir and Raul Garcia del Haro dented the leaders' title charge and gave Barcelona the chance to go top.

Real stayed on 60 points, two ahead of Barcelona, who have ⁠a game in hand and host Levante ⁠on Sunday.

Osasuna went in front in the 34th minute after a VAR review showed keeper Real keeper Thibaut Courtois had stood on Budimir's foot. The referee overturned an initial booking for simulation and Budimir calmly ⁠converted the spot-kick.

Real levelled when Federico Valverde surged down the left and crossed low for Vinicius Jr. to slide home from close range in the 73rd minute.

But as the visitors pressed in added time, substitute Dani Ceballos lost possession and Raul Moro released Garcia del Haro, who beat Raul Asencio before shooting into the top corner to seal a famous win at Pamplona's El Sadar stadium.

"We lacked punch, teeth and speed up front. We have a big margin to improve and a long road ahead of us, starting on Wednesday in the Champions League against Benfica," Real ⁠manager ⁠Alvaro Arbeloa told reporters.

Madrid began with purpose but found themselves repeatedly unsettled by Osasuna's sharp counter-attacks.

Thibaut Courtois was forced into action in the 24th minute, producing a stunning one-handed save from point-blank range after teammate Alvaro Carreras miscued a clearance inside the six-yard box.

Osasuna sensed opportunity. Budimir thumped a towering header against the post four minutes later.

Kylian Mbappe tested Sergio Herrera with a 30th-minute drive from the edge of the box that the keeper pushed round the post.

From the resulting ⁠corner, David Alaba saw his effort blocked by a last-ditch defender amid a crowded penalty area.

The breakthrough came in the 34th minute amid high drama, with the local crowd on the edge of their seats waiting for the VAR decision and exploded with joy when the penalty was awarded and after Budimir converted from the spot.

Real, however, pushed but struggled to break through a disciplined Osasuna defence. Mbappe thought he had equalised ⁠in the ‌70th minute ‌with a superb strike, only for VAR to rule him ⁠marginally offside, before Vinicius finally scored the equaliser.

Madrid ‌pressed for a winner and Javi Galan diverted Mbappe's effort over the goal line in the 78th minute as the visitors turned the ⁠screw.

Yet just as Real appeared to be closing in, Osasuna ⁠struck decisively on the break, with a remarkable goal by Garcia del Haro ⁠which was first ruled out by the referee for offside, only for the VAR to overturn the call to the delight of the fans.







